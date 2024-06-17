AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.22

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 2333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

