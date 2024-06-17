Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

