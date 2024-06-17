Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.59. 1,051,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,129. The firm has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 939,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

