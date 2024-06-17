Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.30 on Monday. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

