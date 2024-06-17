Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.30 on Monday. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

