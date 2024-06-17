ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADMA

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,893 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 111.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,417,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.