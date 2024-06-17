Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.74 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

