Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,972,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,773,906. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

