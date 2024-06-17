Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Up 11.6% in May

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,081.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

