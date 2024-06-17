Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $22.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,540,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,798. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,593 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

