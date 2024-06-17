AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 165,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 320,043 shares.The stock last traded at $203.45 and had previously closed at $215.24.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 145.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in AeroVironment by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

