Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.22 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
