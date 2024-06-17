Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.22 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,011 shares of company stock valued at $227,117 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.