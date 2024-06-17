Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ainos Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Ainos stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Ainos has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

