Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

