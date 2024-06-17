Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in May

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

AKRO opened at $23.98 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

