Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

