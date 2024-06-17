Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

