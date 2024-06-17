Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC opened at $4.68 on Monday. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

