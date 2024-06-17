Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.50 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

