Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

