ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

