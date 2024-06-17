Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $389.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 388.07 ($4.94), with a volume of 73369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50 ($4.91).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 363.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,693.24). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

