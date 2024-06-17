Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Update

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ALCE opened at $0.38 on Monday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

