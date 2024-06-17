AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 3,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 124,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
AlTi Global Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $579.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Further Reading
