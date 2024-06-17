Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $45.00 on Monday. Altium has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

