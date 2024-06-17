ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,611,280. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 4.6 %

ALX Oncology stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $419.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

