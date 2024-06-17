Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 902,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $137,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

