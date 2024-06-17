Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of AMBA opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $251,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ambarella by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ambarella by 36.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2,042.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

