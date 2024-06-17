Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %
AMED stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.
View Our Latest Report on AMED
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.