Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

AMED stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 239.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,596,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

