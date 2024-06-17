American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

