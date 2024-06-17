American International Group Inc. Acquires 46,108 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 237.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.4 %

FIX stock opened at $313.85 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.