American International Group Inc. Acquires 743 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.