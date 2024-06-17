American International Group Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,624,000 after buying an additional 86,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $145.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

