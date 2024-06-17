American International Group Inc. Buys 58,217 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

