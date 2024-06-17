American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

