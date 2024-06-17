American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Penumbra worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,420,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

