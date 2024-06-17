American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $126.82 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

