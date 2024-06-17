American International Group Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

