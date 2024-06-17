American International Group Inc. Has $13.66 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $624,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $683,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,789.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $386,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

