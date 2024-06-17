American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

