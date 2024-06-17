American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Browning West LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,107,000 after acquiring an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

