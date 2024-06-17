American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

