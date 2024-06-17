American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.3 %

EME opened at $377.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.20 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.