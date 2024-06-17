American International Group Inc. Sells 15,765 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.