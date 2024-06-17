American International Group Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Qualys worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $136.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.