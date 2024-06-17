American International Group Inc. Sells 4,047 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

American International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

AIG opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

