American International Group Inc. Sells 40,874 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,874 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 2.9 %

eBay stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.