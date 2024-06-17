American International Group Inc. Sells 7,790 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 199,393 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 865,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.