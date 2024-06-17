American International Group Inc. Sells 9,375 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $46.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.