American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 354,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

American Software stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $301.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Software by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in American Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 116,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

