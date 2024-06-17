American Trust Acquires Shares of 8,819 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

American Trust bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.